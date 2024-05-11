Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4102 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.