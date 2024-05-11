Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4102 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:CWEN.A opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
