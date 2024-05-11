Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

