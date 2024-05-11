Clive Appleton Purchases 44,337 Shares of Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Stock

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Appleton purchased 44,337 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.74 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,190.72 ($51,119.68).

Clive Appleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Clive Appleton acquired 15,663 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,410.25 ($18,152.48).

Aspen Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.21.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

