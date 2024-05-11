CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

