CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance
Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.
CLPS Incorporation Company Profile
