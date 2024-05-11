CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 386,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.52 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

