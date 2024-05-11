Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

COGT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.57. Cogent Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 82,968 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 493,884 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

