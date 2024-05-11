Colin McIntyre Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Colin McIntyre sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$86,000.00 ($56,953.64).
Pantoro Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60.
About Pantoro
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pantoro
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Pantoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.