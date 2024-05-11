Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.83

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 5387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.08 million, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.94%.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.