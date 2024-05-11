Comparing GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

GlobeStar Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) and Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and Immunome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -75,007.21% Immunome -761.92% -69.74% -31.40%

Risk and Volatility

GlobeStar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunome has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of GlobeStar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Immunome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GlobeStar Therapeutics and Immunome’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobeStar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Immunome $14.02 million 66.27 -$106.81 million ($5.39) -2.88

GlobeStar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunome.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GlobeStar Therapeutics and Immunome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobeStar Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immunome 0 0 7 0 3.00

Immunome has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.77%. Given Immunome’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunome is more favorable than GlobeStar Therapeutics.

Summary

Immunome beats GlobeStar Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobeStar Therapeutics

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a patented formulation of drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. It offers Amethyst, a compound intended to treat neurodegeneration. The company was formerly known as AngioSoma, Inc. and changed its name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation in July 2021. GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is based in Richland, Washington.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate. Immunome, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bothell, Washington.

