comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

comScore Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. comScore has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.78% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 7.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

