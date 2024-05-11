Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Stock Down 5.2 %

CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Confluent by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after purchasing an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Confluent by 24.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.