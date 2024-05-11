Confluent’s (CFLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

CFLT stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 89.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at $10,118,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

