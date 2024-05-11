CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Purchases $141,960.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 317,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

