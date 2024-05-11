Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stake Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,290,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,740,000 after acquiring an additional 181,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 637,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

