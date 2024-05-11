Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.98

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.79, with a volume of 88263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

