Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 55,783 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.62 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.