Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of COYA stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 805,959 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

