Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of COYA stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $10.69.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
