CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PMTS. Roth Mkm began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $21.84 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $248.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.70 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $4,404,981.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,850,633.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

