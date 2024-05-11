Craig Hallum Cuts TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Price Target to $7.50

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,873,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.