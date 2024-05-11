Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 9.4084 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74.

Credicorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Credicorp has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Credicorp to earn $20.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

