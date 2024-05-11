Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 56018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 71.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 45.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

