CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.08. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.24) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $26.51 EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRSP
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 240,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.