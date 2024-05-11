CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.17 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

