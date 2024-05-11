CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $51.17 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
