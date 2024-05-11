CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.27 and last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 17863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

