CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

CubeSmart stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.