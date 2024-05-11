CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CubeSmart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,338 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,975,000 after acquiring an additional 445,228 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 142,253 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.69 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

