CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Raised to $1.35

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $1.25 to $1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $28,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,169,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 363,614 shares of company stock worth $371,230 over the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

