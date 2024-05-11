Curtis A. Loveland Sells 2,515 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rocky Brands Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.97. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $37.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 59.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

