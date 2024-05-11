Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,100 shares, an increase of 814.3% from the April 15th total of 38,400 shares. Approximately 29.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 768,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.20.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.