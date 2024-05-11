Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $62.10 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

