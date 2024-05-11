DA Davidson Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.70.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

