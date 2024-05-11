DATA Communications Management (DCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect DATA Communications Management to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.04). DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of C$129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.85 million.

DATA Communications Management Price Performance

DATA Communications Management stock opened at C$3.18 on Friday. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.55.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

