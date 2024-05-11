Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294,146.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $118.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.12. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

