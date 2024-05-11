Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total value of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

DECK stock opened at $861.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $876.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $770.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

