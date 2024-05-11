Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 1,696.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 1.5 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Dividend Announcement

Deutsche Post Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.4427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

