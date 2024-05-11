DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,964 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.20% of DigitalBridge Group worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

