Dirk A. Kempthorne Sells 2,221 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

