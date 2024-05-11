Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $120.61

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$120.61 and last traded at C$120.23, with a volume of 12070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$99.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.28. The firm has a market cap of C$32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5040525 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 5,541 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.23, for a total value of C$616,316.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

