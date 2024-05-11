Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,349 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

DFIN stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,667,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,983,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,667,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,983,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $376,181.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,100 shares of company stock worth $18,933,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

