Douglas N. Benham Buys 3,500 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

