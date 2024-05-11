Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Drax Group has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.30.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

