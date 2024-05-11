Duke Energy Co. (DUK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $102.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.64.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

