Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Duolingo Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares in the company, valued at $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

