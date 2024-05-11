Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.48

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 396747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,383 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,930.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 734,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 525,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

