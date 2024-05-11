Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.