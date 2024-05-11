Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
