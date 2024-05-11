Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.61.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

