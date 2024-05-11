Electrovaya (ELVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Electrovaya has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. On average, analysts expect Electrovaya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $3.20 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 million and a P/E ratio of 160.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELVA. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.