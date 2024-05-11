Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $13.28. Embecta shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 560,936 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,671,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 917.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 481,426 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,333,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $819.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

