Emily Dreyer Sells 3,125 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trupanion Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

