Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $328.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.83 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

